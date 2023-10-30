Review of growth targets underway

Cabinet-level Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) member and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the economic team would meet on Nov. 3.

“We wanted to see if our projections are still (aligned) with our MTFF (medium-term fiscal framework),” Pangandaman said.This would be the last DBCC meeting for 2023. It was in June when the DBCC last met to adjust the macroeconomic targets.

At that time, the DBCC reduced its inflation assumption to five to six percent from the previous target range of five to seven percent. It retained its six to seven percent gross domestic target (GDP) target for 2023 as it took into account both domestic and external risks such as El Niño and other natural disasters, global trade tensions, and value chain disruptions, among others. headtopics.com

However, four months have passed and inflation has started to accelerate again, rising for the second straight month to 6.1 percent in September. As such, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) resumed its tightening cycle after delivering a quarter of a percentage hike in an off-cycle rate-setting meeting last week.

Marcos signs law for automatic income classification of LGUsThe income classification of local governments is crucial for governance, financial support, aid determination, and project prioritization. It also ensures fair compensation for local government officials and personnel. Read more ⮕

