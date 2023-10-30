LIVE updates: 2023 Barangay, SK elections

People cast their votes in the presidential election at a polling precinct in Batac, Ilocos Norte on May 9, 2022.MANILA, Philippines — Follow this page for updates on the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

The Commission on Elections announced that the elections commenced in 201,836 precincts nationwide this morning, with voting hours open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan electionsBookmark and refresh this page for live updates on the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections Read more ⮕

Tollway Operator all geared up for Barangay/SK Elections, Undas 2023Defining the News Read more ⮕

Tense-filled Cotabato City imposes no-fly zone for drones on 2023 barangay, SK pollsThe drone ban is part of various layers of security measures being implemented as a result of recent killings in Cotabato City Read more ⮕

Voting starts for 2023 barangay, SK pollsRegistered Filipino voters in 42,001 villages nationwide may now start casting their votes for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE). Read more ⮕