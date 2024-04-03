Quiboloy faces arrest warrant issued by Philippine court

All those subpoenaed by the Senate or its Committees in aid of legislation have no choice but to appear before the Senate or its committees,' retired SC senior associate justice Antonio Carpio says. Quiboloy is wanted in the United States for sexual trafficking, and has been charged in two Philippine courts also for trafficking and child abuse.

On Wednesday, April 3, a warrant obtained by Rappler showed that Presiding Judge Dante Baguio of Davao City Regional Trial Court Branch 12 issued a warrant for Quiboloy's arrest. The warrant was in response to the request of the Senate committee on women, children, family relations, and gender equality, led by opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros. The same committee has already heard testimonies of Quiboloy's alleged abuses from former workers of his religious group, Kingdom of Jesus Christ. Quiboloy's lawyers announced that they had filed a petition before the Supreme Court to ask the High Court to stop the 'unjust and unconstitutional' Senate warrant

The House of Representatives is preparing a detention center for Pastor Apollo Quiboloy in case he is taken into custody. The facility, located in Quezon City, will have air-conditioned rooms and will be accessible to the detained person's relatives. The detention center is not only for high-profile personalities like Quiboloy, but for anyone who may be arrested by the sergeant-at-arms. Detainees can stay in the center comfortably until the results of congressional hearings.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte has been named the new administrator of properties belonging to the religious group Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), according to an announcement made by the group. The appointment follows a court ruling in the US regarding warrants and returns against Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his associates.

Charges of qualified human trafficking and child abuse will be filed against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said. The charges are in violation of Republic Act 7610, or the Anti-Child Abuse. The review on the dismissal of previous complaints led to the decision to file the charges.

A Davao Regional Trial Court has issued a warrant of arrest against doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

[EDITORIAL] Sorry Arnie Teves, walang golf sa kulungan
Sana'y kasing sidhi rin ng pagtugis kay Arnie Teves ang pagtugis kay Apollo Quiboloy

The wRap highlights: Apollo Quiboloy, Chocolate Hills resort, US-Philippines-Japan summit

