Alden Richards Surprises Kathryn Bernardo at Post-Birthday Party

Kapuso star Alden Richards surprises Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo at her post-birthday party, bringing a bouquet of red roses and a special present. Fans are hoping for a reunion project for the two.

