Philippines and EU to Resume Trade Negotiations

Trade negotiations may be likened to back and forth negotiations between a long married couple trying to fix their issues after getting stuck in a stalemate of sorts. They both want to save the marriage and move forward but in order to do that, they must first resolve sources of conflicts and show concrete steps that each is actually trying to change for the better.

Perhaps, this is what happened now that the Philippines and the European Union have agreed to resume negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA), which is expected to bring economic benefits to both parties. How did we get here? Why did the EU finally decide to resume talks under President Marcos’ administration? No less than EU Executive Vice President and European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis said that talks were suspended for years mainly due to concerns with Duterte’s human rights record, including the so-called war on drugs and related human rights abuse

