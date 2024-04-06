Indie-Siyensya Calls for Entries for New Season with Science and Filipino Culture Theme

Fresh from its successful 7th run, the Indie-Siyensya calls for entries for its new season, bannering the theme “Science and Filipino Culture : Siyensya sa Kultura, Kultura sa Siyensya.” This year, Indie-Siyensya hopes to captivate students and young filmmakers to explore the relationship and influence between science and the rich tapestry of Filipino culture and tradition. The project has the support of the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute’s ( DOST-SEI ).

The theme encourages participants to look beyond the surface of Filipino traditions and see the scientific concepts that may underlie them

Indie-Siyensya Science Filipino Culture Tradition Film Students DOST-SEI

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BusinessMirror / 🏆 19. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Filipino Food Month Puts Spotlight on Filipino YouthThe Filipino Food Month is annually celebrated every April in compliance with the Presidential Proclamation 469 signed in 2018

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

CLOVER-FI Games represent PH in Indie Games Accelerator programDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

OPM, K-pop, indie rock acts to heat up summer concert sceneThe beat is on this summer.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

An exhibit on Nebrija, the grammarian who helped preserve Filipino vernacular languagesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Filipino Arrested for Attempted Carjacking and Causing Chaos in HonoluluA 32-year-old Filipino was arrested by Honolulu Police on Sunday after allegedly trying to hijack a car in the Ala Moana area and causing chaos on the street. The suspect is now facing multiple charges stemming from Sunday's incident, including carjacking, reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Two great Filipino leadersA fellowship program that aims to cultivate and inculcate the enduring legacy of the late president Fidel V. Ramos was launched yesterday at the University of the Philippines in Diliman in Quezon City.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »