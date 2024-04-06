Indie-Siyensya Calls for Entries for New Season with Science and Filipino Culture Theme

Fresh from its successful 7th run, the Indie-Siyensya calls for entries for its new season, bannering the theme “Science and Filipino Culture : Siyensya sa Kultura, Kultura sa Siyensya.” This year, Indie-Siyensya hopes to captivate students and young filmmakers to explore the relationship and influence between science and the rich tapestry of Filipino culture and tradition. The project has the support of the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute’s ( DOST-SEI ).
The theme encourages participants to look beyond the surface of Filipino traditions and see the scientific concepts that may underlie them
Indie-Siyensya Science Filipino Culture Tradition Film Students DOST-SEI
Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
An exhibit on Nebrija, the grammarian who helped preserve Filipino vernacular languagesDefining the News
Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »
Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »