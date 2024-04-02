New PNP chief says no need for drug war

Newly installed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil sees no need to declare a war on drugs for the country to achieve drug-free status. Speaking at his first press conference yesterday as the country’s top cop, Marbil said the term drug war is not necessary as eradicating illegal drugs is part of the functions of law enforcers. Former president Rodrigo Duterte had declared an all-out war on drugs, which became the flagship program of his administration.

Duterte’s bloody campaign against drugs resulted in the deaths of over 6,000 suspects during alleged shootouts with police. For Marbil, he prefers not to use the term drug war in the anti-narcotics campaign to achieve drug-free communities

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PhilstarNews / 🏆 1. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PBBM to newly promoted PNP generals: Strive for excellence until retirementPresident Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to use legal procedures and new technology to sustain its significant gains in combating criminality.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Rommel Francisco Marbil is new PNP chiefPresident Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos has picked Police General Francisco Marbil as the new head of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Marcos appoints Rommel Francisco Marbil as new PNP chief(2nd UPDATE) Police General Rommel Francisco Marbil replaces retired police general Benjamin Acorda Jr. after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed an OIC who served for only a day

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Rommel Marbil appointed as new PNP chiefPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Police Major General Rommel Francisco Marbil as the new chief of the Philippine National Police.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Marbil named new PNP chiefThe former comptroller of the Philippine National Police is the new chief of the 230,000-strong PNP.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Marcos to PNP chief: Address new threats(UPDATE) PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday challenged newly installed Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil to address emerging threats and 'champion a police that is pro-God, pro-country, pro-people, [and] pro-environment' in line with his vision of a new Philippines.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »