Task Force El Niño urges public to conserve water to avert possible crisis

As the water level in major dams can drop further during the dry months, the Task Force El Niño is urging the public to continue conserving water to avert a possible water crisis, especially in Metro Manila. Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Joey Villarama, spokesperson for the task force, said that historically, water level in dams such as Angat in Bulacan decreases by 30 centimeters per day during summer.

“Because El Niño coincided with the summer season, there is a possibility that the water level in Angat Dam will drop,” Villarama said, adding they do not project Angat to reach critical level of 180 meters. “Because our weather continues to get warmer, household consumption is increasing we have to factor it in as well as the evaporation and lack of rainfall. There is a possibility that it will decrease,” he said, referring to Angat’s water leve

