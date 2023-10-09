New Municipal Hall Inaugurated in Hometown of Maute Terror Group Founders

Officials will inaugurate on Sunday a new municipal hall in the hometown of the founders of the Maute terror group. The construction of the P25 million worth local government operations center in Butig municipality was bankrolled by the regional government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

