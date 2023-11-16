Miss Universe Philippines-Cebu Launches with Glory and Grandeur

The much-awaited Miss Universe Philippines-Cebu has finally unveiled its glory and grandeur! The accredited partners and franchise holders of Miss Universe Philippines-Cebu have officially marked its launch on October 18, in the Mediterranean Ballroom at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee Shines in Emerald GownMiss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee impresses with her performance in the preliminary competition wearing an emerald gown, paying homage to her mother and catching the attention of Internet users.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: JKN Global Group Struggles Financially After Miss Universe AcquisitionJKN Global Group announces plans to refinance debt and ensure financial health after acquiring the Miss Universe Organization. The pageant organizer will continue to operate as planned.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Miss Universe 2023 Competition Begins with Closed-Door InterviewsThe Miss Universe 2023 competition officially commenced with closed-door interviews following the unveiling of the elimination rounds' structure. Tomorrow in El Salvador (November 16 in Manila), the Swimsuit and Evening Gown preliminary competitions will take place.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »
PHİLSTARNEWS: Miss Universe 2023 Competition and Selection Process BeginsThe Miss Universe 2023 competition and selection process has officially started with closed-door interviews. Preliminary competitions and the coronation rites will follow, leading to the announcement of the Top 20 placements.
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »