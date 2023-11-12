Judge grants bail to former senator Leila de Lima

A lawyer of former senator Leila de Lima said a judge granted de Lima's bail petition because he did not find the prosecution witnesses' testimony against the senator to be believable. Atty. Boni Tacardon, a member of de Lima's defense team, said Muntinlupa RTC Branch 206 Judge Gener Gito noted that some of the witnesses used by the prosecution were convicted of crimes of moral turpitude and their testimonies should not be immediately accepted by the court without corroboration.

"Isa sa mga basehan sa pagbigay ng piyansa...'Yung mga testigo na ipinarada o pinrisinta ng panel of prosecutors ay di kapani-paniwala," he said in a TeleRadyo Serbisyo interview. "Kung susumahin lahat ng ebidensya ng panel of prosecutors, sabi ni Judge Gito, hindi ito aligned, hindi ito consistent, hindi ito magpapatunay na 'yung mga akusado ay nag-usap usap para gamitin ang mga inmates na magbenta ng ilegal na droga at tanggapin ang profits nit

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GMANEWS: Leila de Lima freed on bail after nearly 7 years in detention'Sweet freedom' was how former senator Leila de Lima described her release after six years, eight months and two days in detention.

Source: gmanews | Read more »

ANCALERTS: Philippine drug war critic Leila de Lima released on bail after seven years in jailLeila de Lima, a critic of the Philippine drug war, has been released on bail after nearly seven years in jail. De Lima, a former senator and human rights commissioner, was a vocal critic of ex-president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war. She was imprisoned on drug trafficking charges that she and human rights groups have called bogus.

Source: ANCALERTS | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Former Senator Leila de Lima Granted Bail for Drug CaseThe Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 206 has allowed former senator Leila de Lima to post a bail of P300,000 for the third drug-related case filed against her. De Lima has been in detention since 2017 after being implicated in the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison while she was justice secretary. READ:

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

CNN PHİLİPPİNES: Former Senator Leila de Lima Released After Six Years in Detention Former Senator Leila de Lima has been released after more than six years in detention for drug charges. The release has been celebrated by politicians, human rights defenders, and foreign envoys. De Lima, a critic of President Duterte and his war on drugs, was accused of involvement in the drug trade and using illegal funds for her campaign.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Former Senator Leila de Lima Expresses Gratitude and Thanks President Marcos Jr.'s AdministrationFormer senator Leila de Lima expresses gratitude to those who believed in her and fought for her. She thanks President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s administration for respecting the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Cry of Freedom: Former Senator Leila de Lima Released from Detention“Sweet, sweet freedom.” This was how former Senator Leila de Lima described her release after nearly seven years behind bars following the decision of a Muntinlupa City judge to grant her bail. READ:

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »