Green Bay Packers Secure Playoff Spot with Victory over Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers secured a place in the NFL playoffs with a 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears. They grabbed the last wildcard spot in the NFC, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also secured their postseason spot in the AFC.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:
manilabulletin » / 🏆 25. in PH
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.