Green Bay Packers Secure Playoff Spot with Victory over Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers, four-times Super Bowl winners, grabbed a place in the NFL playoffs on the final day of the regular season after a 17-9 victory over divisional rivals the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 7.

The Green Bay Packers secured a place in the NFL playoffs with a 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears. They grabbed the last wildcard spot in the NFC, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also secured their postseason spot in the AFC.

