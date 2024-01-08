Green Bay Packers Secure Playoff Spot with Victory over Chicago Bears

The Green Bay Packers secured a place in the NFL playoffs with a 17-9 victory over the Chicago Bears. They grabbed the last wildcard spot in the NFC, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also secured their postseason spot in the AFC.





