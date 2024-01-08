Religious Superstition and Underdevelopment in the Philippines

I'm convinced that we are a country deeply infused in religious superstition spread by the Catholic Church, which hinders our development. The annual 'Feast of the Black Nazarene' is a prime example of this superstition, with millions of people attending the procession. This procession involves a wooden image of Jesus Christ being brought from the Quirino Grandstand to the Quiapo Church.





