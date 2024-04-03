Founder of Kingdom of Jesus Christ ordered arrested

A Davao City court has ordered the arrest of Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo C. Quiboloy after it failed to get a resolution from the Department of Justice on the televangelist’s appeal to reverse the DOJ ruling indicting him of committing several crimes. Meanwhile, authorities arrested a barangay chairman and a church associate of Quiboloy, while two others surrendered on Wednesday.

These came after the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine National Police served a warrant issued by the Davao court against Quiboloy and five others in connection with a child abuse and sexual abuse case. The NBI placed three of the accused — Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, and Sylvia Cemañes – under its custody. The bureau’s agents arrested Cresente, the village chairman, in Barangay Tamayong, where the KOJC is based, while Paulene Canada and Cemañes surrendered to authorities

