Arrest warrant issued against Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy over child abuse charges

A Davao court has issued a warrant of arrest against Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy and five others over charges of child abuse. In a 2-page order, the court said reasonable time has lapsed and it has not yet received a resolution on the motion for reconsideration filed by Quiboloy’s camp before the Department of Justice on the arrest warrant it issued in March.

“The court mindful of the equally situated rights of both the prosecution and defense, which may include among others, the speedy disposition and speedy trial of cases, either of which or both, said right imposes an imperative task that this court is indebted to fulfill,” the Court said. “s what was earlier determined upon judicious examination and perusal of information where it found probable cause, let the warrants of arrest already issued be implemented immediately,” it added

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Group criticizes VP Sara’s support for Pastor QuiboloyA PROGRESSIVE group accused Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte of enabling Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

PNP to coordinate with Quiboloy's camp for ‘peaceful’ arrestThe Philippine National Police will coordinate with the camp of Apollo Quiboloy for his ‘peaceful’ arrest after the Senate issued an arrest order for the Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Child abuse raps filed vs. Quiboloy, othersChild abuse charges have been filed against Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

FPRRD appeals to Quiboloy supporters not to hold rallies near MalacañangFORMER President Rodrigo Duterte urged the supporters of embattled Pastor Apollo C. Quiboloy to 'peacefully' conduct their rallies in the country in support of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »

Hontiveros urges Quiboloy to answer OFWs he allegedly exploitedSenator Risa Hontiveros on Sunday called on Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy to face allegations he forcibly took the salaries of several OFWs for himself and his group.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

Charges of Human Trafficking and Child Abuse to be Filed Against Pastor Apollo QuiboloyCharges of qualified human trafficking and child abuse will be filed against Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said. The charges are in violation of Republic Act 7610, or the Anti-Child Abuse. The review on the dismissal of previous complaints led to the decision to file the charges.

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »