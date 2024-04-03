First Gen Corp. to Develop Solar Plants and Wind Farms in Pantabangan

Clean energy provider First Gen Corp. plans to develop solar plants, wind farms, and battery energy storage systems around its hydroelectric power plant complex in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija. The company aims to increase its renewable energy portfolio capacity to 9,000 MW by 2030.

Prime Infrastructure and First Gen in discussions for gas aggregation frameworkRazon-led Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Lopez-owned First Gen Corp. are discussing the development of a gas aggregation framework using First Gen's LNG terminal in Batangas. The framework aims to blend declining volumes of indigenous gas with imported LNG, ensuring a least-cost solution for consumers and enhancing energy security. The proposal has the support of the Department of Energy and could help mitigate the impact of rising LNG prices due to the Ukraine-Russia war.

First Gen identifies areas for potential solar, wind farms developmentLopez-led renewable energy firm First Gen Corporation said Tuesday it has identified several areas surrounding its hydroelectric power plant complex in Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija as potential sites for solar and wind farms development as well as battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.

