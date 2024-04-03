Filinvest Development Corp. reports 58% increase in net income

Conglomerate Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC) reported a 58% increase in attributable net income in 2023, reaching P8.9 billion. Consolidated revenues also rose by 31% to P92.8 billion. FDC attributes its success to a renewed focus on business fundamentals and strategic imperatives.

The banking and financial services segment contributed 39% of the group's net income, while the property business accounted for 32%.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Filinvest Land and Department of Trade and Industry sign lease agreement for entire Filinvest Buendia BuildingDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Filinvest Development Corporation to conduct Annual Stockholders' Meeting on April 26FILINVEST DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (“FDC” or the “Corporation”) is set to conduct its Annual Stockholders' Meeting virtually on April 26, 2024 (Friday) at 9:00 a.m.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Clark Development Corp. bags P44.4 billion investment in Q1Clark Development Corp. (CDC), which oversees the Clark Freeport Zone, on Sunday, said it secured P44.4 billion in investment commitments as of the second week of March.

Source: gmanews - 🏆 11. / 68 Read more »

PH's 'running pastor' dies at 58MANILA, Philippines; Bishop Ferdinand 'Ferdie' Cabiling, a pastor known for running across the Philippines in 2015, has died on Monday.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Filinvest turns over first ready-built factory to EV battery manufacturerTHE Filinvest Innovation Park in Filinvest New Clark City in Tarlac has turned over a ready-built factory to StB GIGA, the newly established Philippine entity of StBattalion Pte. Ltd.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Japanese officials express commitment to Metro Davao developmentJapanese officials have manifested their commitment to the development of the Metro Davao Development Authority (MDDA).

Source: sunstaronline - 🏆 18. / 59 Read more »