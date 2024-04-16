Filipino Seafarers on Seized Container Ship in Iran to be Released

This image grab taken from a UGC video posted on social media on April 13, 2024 shows Iran 's Revolutionary Guards rappelling down onto a container ship named, MSC Aries, near the Strait of Hormuz. Iran 's Revolutionary Guards on Saturday seized a container ship "related to the Zionist regime in the Gulf," state media reported, as tensions soar in the region.

“Of course, nobody wants to be in this situation. But they’ve been told they will be released soon—all of them,” De Vega said. In November, Houthi seized an Israel-linked cargo vessel, the Galaxy Leader. The crew, including 17 Filipino seafarers, are still being held.

