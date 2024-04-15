Philippine Government Coordinates with Ship Owner for Release of Filipino Seafarers Captured by Iranian Authorities

THE Philippine government has launched coordination efforts with the owner of the Portuguese-flagged MCS Aries ship after four Filipino seafarers and 21 other nationalities on board were captured by Iranian authorities while navigating the Strait of Hormuz, near the Gulf of Oman, on April 13.

''It highlights the continued vulnerability of our overseas seafarers who are among the most affected in any international conflicts,” Salo said in a separate statement on April 14.He lauded the DMW for its 'swift response.''They have all worked diligently to reassure the families of the affected seafarers and for coordinating efforts aimed at securing their safe release,” the lawmaker added.

Philippine Government Coordination Efforts Ship Owner Filipino Seafarers Iranian Authorities Strait Of Hormuz Department Of Migrant Workers Safety Well-Being Release

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DMW: Iranian authorities sieze container ship with 4 Filipino seafarers on boardIranian authorities has seized a container ship MSC Aries, with 4 Filipino seafarers on board during the weekend, according to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Filipino flavors in the sky: Emirates offers Filipino favorites Bulalo, Pancit Canton onboardTo cater to the Filipino palate, Emirates serves a number of Filipino-inspired dishes onboard.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Filipino Food Month Puts Spotlight on Filipino YouthThe Filipino Food Month is annually celebrated every April in compliance with the Presidential Proclamation 469 signed in 2018

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

FilipiNxt 2024: Filipino designers eye Manhattan show with all-Filipino crewFour dynamic Filipino designers embark on an odyssey to New York to showcase their creative talents right in the heart of one of the world’s fashion capitals.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Filipino-made metal-tube based manufacturer in Philippine International Furniture Show 2014CLC Marketing Ventures Corporation (CLCMV Corp), a pioneer and the largest metal-tube furniture manufacturing company in the country, featured its newest furniture designs and innovations in the recently held 32nd Philippine International Furniture Show on March 7 to 9, 2024 at SMX Convention Center Pasay City.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Young Filipino Innovators Shine in 9th Philippine Robothon Competition 2024The 9th Philippine Robothon Competition 2024, co-organized by First Eduspec Inc. and Rex Education, showcased the country's brightest and most tech-savvy young minds. Held at St. Paul College Pasig, the competition provided a platform for young Filipino innovators to demonstrate their expertise in robotics and create innovative solutions to community issues.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »