Farmers in La Union Shift to Drought-Resistant Crops to Combat El Niño

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — Farmers in La Union have shifted to drought-resistant crops to cushion the effects of the El Niño phenomenon in the agriculture sector.

Sharon Viloria of the provincial agriculture office encouraged farmers to cultivate short-gestating crops like vegetables that could be harvested within a short period. The emergency trust fund was created to help farmers cope with their losses from calamities like El Niño. Aside from rice and vegetable farmers, tobacco planters are also reeling from the effects of El Niño.

