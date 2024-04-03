Farmers in Iloilo Receive Assistance Amid Dry Season

A total of 6,000 farmers from Anilao and Banate, Iloilo are among the recent recipients of help from GMA Kapuso Foundation as the dry season continues to affect their livelihoods. A communal irrigation system in Anilao has almost gone dry as the weather continues to warm. Due to the effects of El Niño, the area is now completely dry. This has resulted in significant losses for farmers like Ernie Daez, who lost 90-100% of their crops.

The low production of rice has also led to increased prices, making life more difficult for the farmers

