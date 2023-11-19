Family of Missing Miss Grand Philippines 2023 Contestant Remains Hopeful

The family of Miss Grand Philippines 2023 contestant Catherine Camilon continues to be hopeful for her safe return home, more than a month since she has been missing. In an episode of "Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho," Catherine's mother, Rose, recalled that the beauty queen and high school teacher said she would be heading to Batangas City. Catherine took her car with her and last informed her mom of her whereabouts at around 8:33 p.m. on October 13. "Sabi niya, 'Nandito ako sa Bauan, naka-park.
Hinihintay ko lang ang aking kasama.' 'Yun na po ang aming huling usapan," Rose said. The following day, Catherine can no longer be contacted. Her sister Chin took to Facebook and sought help from people, asking to let them know in case they knew Catherine's whereabouts. The family also went to the Balisong Channel office in Batangas, where Catherine constantly visits but did not find her there. Later on, they received a call from a person who claimed to be friends with Catherine. "Sinabi niya na si Cath ay mayroong kinikita na isang pulis na karelasyon niya.
