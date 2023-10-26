Philippines' Nicole Borromeo is Miss International 2023 3rd runner-up

Philippines' bet Nicole Borromeo is named 3rd runner-up at Miss International 2023 finals night held in Tokyo, Japan on October 26, 2023. .MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bet Nicole Borromeo was named 3rd runner-up at the Miss International 2023 coronation night held in Tokyo, Japan today. Bolivia ranked 4th, Peru placed 2nd and Columbia won 1st runner-up.

In the question and answer round, Nicole was asked, "The Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs by the United Nations have targets that are set to be achieved by 2030. What have you done so far in terms of SDG initiatives?"

"As someone who experienced the wrath of natural disasters, home is everything. I've worked tirelessly with Habitat for Humanity and the SDG's goal number 11 of sustainable cities and communities," Nicole answered. headtopics.com

"It is through this volunteer work that I could see in the faces of the children how much they wanted to help, how much they wanted to be a part of the future. Because when it comes to sustainability, we must keep in mind that it is not only for the next generation, but to include them in the process," she added.

Earlier, Nicole was in the Top 7, which included Colombia, Venezuela, Mexico Thailand, Bolivia and Peru. Nicole failed to become the seventh Filipina to win the title after Gemma Cruz started the tradition in 1964, and Kylie Versoza again won the crown in 2016.

