Explosion at MSU Gymnasium during Catholic Mass

At least four persons were killed when a suspected improvised bomb went off inside the Mindanao State University (MSU-Marawi) gymnasium in Lanao del Sur while a Catholic mass was ongoing Sunday morning. Col. Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, said the blast occurred at 7 a.m. just as the mass started. Lt. Col. Palawan Miondas, spokesperson of the Army's 103rd Infantry Brigade, said the injured were taken to the Amai Pakpak Medical Center.

Initial forensic investigation showed that the explosion was caused by a grenade, according to Maj. Alinaid Moner, spokesperson of the Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office. The Philippine National Police (PNP) said its dedicated teams are on the ground, diligently working to establish the facts and identify the individuals or groups responsible for this despicable act





