Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines denounces bombing of school gymnasium in Marawi City

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of an explosion that occurred during a Catholic Mass in a gymnasium at Mindanao State University in Marawi, Philippines, December 3, 2023.
(1st UPDATE) Cardinal Orlando Quevedo, who has long pushed for peace in Mindanao, says the bombing 'is the most terrible and most damnable terroristic crime against innocent worshippers on a Christian holy day' MANILA, Philippines – The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) denounced on Sunday, December 3, the bombing of a school gymnasium where a Mass was being held in Marawi City. In a statement, CBCP president Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said the bombing happened on the First Sunday of Advent, which holds special significance for Catholics because it begins the traditional four-week preparation for Christmas. It also starts a new liturgical cycle, a “new year,” for the Catholic Churc
