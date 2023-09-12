Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines denounces bombing of school gymnasium in Marawi City

Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of an explosion that occurred during a Catholic Mass in a gymnasium at Mindanao State University in Marawi, Philippines, December 3, 2023.

(1st UPDATE) Cardinal Orlando Quevedo, who has long pushed for peace in Mindanao, says the bombing 'is the most terrible and most damnable terroristic crime against innocent worshippers on a Christian holy day' MANILA, Philippines – The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) denounced on Sunday, December 3, the bombing of a school gymnasium where a Mass was being held in Marawi City. In a statement, CBCP president Bishop Pablo Virgilio David said the bombing happened on the First Sunday of Advent, which holds special significance for Catholics because it begins the traditional four-week preparation for Christmas. It also starts a new liturgical cycle, a “new year,” for the Catholic Churc





rapplerdotcom » / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukrainian Catholic bishops rebuke Pope over his Russia commentsIn a statement that was remarkable for its candor, Ukraine's Eastern Rite Catholic bishops say their two-hour session with Pope Francis at the Vatican was a 'frank conversation'

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Spain's Catholic bishops apologise after report of 200,000 abusedMADRID, Spain -- Spain's bishops apologised on Monday after a report estimated more than 200,000 minors had been sexually abused by the country's Roman Catholic clergy since 1940.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Marcos vows to hasten Marawi City’s reconstruction projectsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Marawi residents protest Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, recall 2017 siege'When we saw the TV news footage of Israeli planes bombing Gaza, it brought back memories of Marawi City being bombed during the 2017 siege,' says Marawi civic leader Drieza Lininding

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

P1b out for Marawi siege victimsDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

P1 billion for Marawi siege victims OK’dThe Department of Budget and Management has released P1 billion to compensate the victims of the Marawi siege.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »