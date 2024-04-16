Ex-President Duterte's Secret Deals with China Harm Filipinos

Ex-president Rody Duterte harmed Filipinos in his secret deals with Communist China . He can be indicted for corruption, retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio said.

A Chinese trawler can haul in 12 tons per day, its information ministry bragged. Under Duterte the Philippine Coast Guard recorded at least 270 Chinese poacher ships per day, hauling in 3,240 tons. Annual catch: 1.2 million tons. Carpio said Duterte unduly injured the government, Filipino fishermen and the public: “He was manifestly partial and grossly negligent. He did not even know where Ayungin is, that it’s a low-tide elevation within the West Philippine Sea and beyond China’s own EEZ and that The Hague court declared as illegal China’s incursions.”

Carpio cited a third violation by Duterte: “He ordered the Navy to limit patrols to only our 12-mile territorial waters, thus leaving the EEZ unguarded.” Our trilateral security alliance with the US and Japan could not have been timelier. The world seems to be teetering on the brink of war.

Duterte China Corruption Supreme Court Sierra Madre Chinese Trawlers Exclusive Economic Zone

