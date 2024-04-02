Decline in Approval and Trust Ratings of President Marcos, Vice President Duterte, and Speaker Romualdez

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s nationwide approval and trust ratings went down by 13 and 16 percentage points respectively, according to Pulse Asia's latest Ulat ng Bayan survey. This developed as Vice President Sara Duterte's approval went down by seven percentage points and her trust rating by the same number. Marcos' approval rating went down from 68 in December 2023 to 55 in March 2024. His trust rating went down from 73 in December 2023 to 57 in March 2024.

Sara's approval went down from 74 in December to 67 in March while her trust rating went down from 78 to 71. Speaker Martin Romualdez's approval rating went down eight percentage points from 39 in December to 31 in March. His trust rating went down nine percentage points from 40 in December to 31 in March. GMA News Online is getting comments from Marcos, Sara, and Romualdez and will publish these as soon as they become available

