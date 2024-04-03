Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Filipinos Reported Safe

A powerful earthquake hit Taiwan, causing buildings to collapse and a tsunami to hit southern Japanese islands. Fortunately, no Filipinos were injured in the earthquake and all 159,000 Filipinos in Taiwan are reported to be safe.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BusinessMirror / 🏆 19. in PH

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No Filipinos Hurt or Killed in Taiwan EarthquakeThe Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) confirmed that no Filipinos were hurt or killed in the major earthquake that struck Taiwan. The chairman of MECO assured the relatives of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan that they were not affected by the tremor. Filipino communities in Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung also reported no casualties.

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Causing Building Collapses and DeathsTaiwan experienced its strongest earthquake in 25 years, resulting in collapsed buildings, damaged highways, and the deaths of four people. The earthquake struck during the morning rush hour, causing significant destruction in Hualien County. Three hikers also lost their lives in rockslides near the offshore epicenter.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Taiwan’s bicycle industry gets big boost with Taiwan Excellence’s sponsorship of Tour de TaiwanDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Taiwan’s Bicycle Industry gets big boost with Taiwan Excellence’s sponsorship of Tour de TaiwanThe “Taiwan Excellence” initiative, executed by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) under the mandate of the Taiwan International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs (TITA), has long supported the “Tour de Taiwan,” an international cycling race around Taiwan that showcases Taiwan’s scenic beauty and industrial...

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Marcos assures govt exerting efforts to ensure safety of Filipinos in TaiwanMANILA, Philippines: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday assured that the Philippine government was exerting all efforts to ensure the safety of Filipinos in Taiwan following the 7.5-magnitude earthquake that shook the country's east coast.

Source: TheManilaTimes - 🏆 2. / 92 Read more »

Globe offers free Roaming services to Filipinos in Taiwan following powerful quakeGlobe is offering free connectivity support, including roaming call, text and data services, to Filipinos in Taiwan following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Wednesday morning.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »