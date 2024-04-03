No Filipinos Hurt or Killed in Taiwan Earthquake

No Filipinos were hurt or killed by the major earthquake that hit Taiwan on Wednesday morning, according to the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO). MECO chairman and resident representative Silvestro Bello III assured the relatives of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan that they were neither hurt or seriously affected by the strong tremor. Latest data from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said there are 66,475 OFWs in Taiwan.

Bello said Filipino communities, particularly in Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung reported that there were no Filipino casualties in their ranks during the tremor and the aftershocks

