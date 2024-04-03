Chinese POGO Workers Found to be Fugitives Facing Charges

Six Chinese Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) workers who were earlier raided in a scam hub in Bamban, Tarlac were found to be fugitives facing charges in their country. According to a "24 Oras" report by Saleema Refran, the Chinese had warrants of arrest for fraud, operating gambling dens and other crimes. Another fugitive from Taiwan is also being held separately by authorities. "Hindi lang naman kasi ito 'yung first time tayong nakahuli ng mga kriminal na nagtatago sa mga POGO hubs.

..Wala silang ginagawang background verification doon sa pumapasok sa kanila," Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz, executive director of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC). (This is not the first time we found criminals hiding in POGOs. These firms do not do background verification on their employees

