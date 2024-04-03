Cignal aims to reclaim spot in Premier Volleyball League

Cignal eyes to reclaim its old spot in the magic four as it tangles with an unpredictable Farm Fresh today in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena. The HD Spikers aim to mend their broken hearts after blowing what could have been one of the biggest, if not their biggest, victories to date in a stinging 26-28, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21, 16-14 defeat to the Creamline Cool Smashers last March 27.

But they would have a chance to leapfrog back to their old slot if the HD Spikers could hurdle the Foxies in their 4 p.m. duel. Cignal, however, shouldn’t go into that match too confident as Farm Fresh, which owns a 2-4 record, has shown its uncanny ability to slay some of the league dragons

