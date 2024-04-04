Belga shines with first career triple-double as Rain or Shine beats FiberXers

With injuries to rookie big men Keith Datu and Luis Villegas, Beau Belga continues to be the anchor in the middle for the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the PBA Philippine Cup. And on Wednesday against the Converge FiberXers, Belga showcased his skills with his first career triple-double. The hulking 37-year-old big man scattered 25 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in a blowout 110-90 win over the FiberXers.

Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao lauded Belga's play, saying that with old age comes higher basketball IQ. "As you grow older, you play smarter. I think he's rounded out his game really well. He has good offensive and rebounding skills," Guiao told reporters in Filipino. "I think the absence of Keith is a big thing, so he really needed to go double time and he's doing that for the team," he added."I needed to the place left by Keit

