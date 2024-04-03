Beau Belga records triple-double as Rain or Shine beats Converge FiberXers

Beau Belga tallied his first career triple-double as the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters drubbed the Converge FiberXers, 110-90, in the PBA Philippine Cup Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The 37-year-old Belga balled out against the hapless Converge, finishing with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

With Rain or Shine leading by just three, 59-56, at the 7:08 mark of the third quarter, the Painters slowly pulled away and unleashed a 16-7 run to take a 75-63 lead heading into the fourth quarter. In the final canto, they continued to pounce on the FiberXers as they threw haymaker after haymaker. Santi Santillan followed suit for the Elasto Painters with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Andrei Caracut and Shaun Ildefonso also had 15 markers apiece, with the latter notching his career-high. Rain or Shine rose to 2-4 in the season, winning its second straight game. Converge dropped its sixth game in a ro

