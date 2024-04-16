Andres Muhlach reveals he has never had a girlfriend

Andres reveals during his first-ever solo presscon, ‘I never had a girlfriend in my whole life. I never felt that I was the crush or whatever. I never had a girlfriend. Of course, I’ve tried to date. You know I went on a few dates in my life but ended growing into the relationship level. It never really reached there.

The 22-year-old son of celebrity couple Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzales and twin brother of Atasha is the latest in the family to officially join showbiz following in his parents and sister’s footsteps. He was dubbed the “showbiz royalty, the prince of hearts, and a heartthrob.” “Growing up, I never felt like that. I never felt that I was pogi or parang… Totoo, totoo, seriously. Seriously, I never really… I just always thought you know what carried me as a person was my personality and that’s the way I’ve seen it.”

Just recently, Vice Ganda invited Andres to be one of “It’s Showtime” hosts since his sister, Atasha, is already part of “Eat Bulaga.”“I wouldn’t say it’s a problem, really. At the end of the day, we are all just trying to do our job or make sense of our job. So, I wouldn’t say that there would be a problem,” he shared.

