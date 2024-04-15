Andres Muhlach Follows in the Footsteps of His Showbiz Royalty Family

Actor Andres Muhlach ventures into acting and follows in the footsteps of his parents Charlene Gonzalez and Aga Muhlach as well as his twin sister Atasha Showbiz royalty Andres Muhlach aims to bring joy through his acting. Growing up in the entertainment industry, he now appreciates its impact on people and sees it as a means to connect with others.
“Basketball makes me smile these days because the sport is also our family’s way to bond, especially with my dad. There are times when I have to convince them to watch my favorite team, the Phoenix Suns, play,” he said.The charming Andres, who stands six-foot-two, has been playing the sport since childhood but admitted, “I’m not at a certain level to play professionally.”Andres is officially entering showbiz by signing a contract with Viva Artists Agency.
Andres Muhlach poses together with Viva Artists Agency executives Val Del Rosario, Veronique Del Rosario-Corpus, and Vincent Del Rosario “People often say I’m a nice person, which I owe to my parents who always stressed the importance of kindness. You never know what you can do for someone or what they can do for you in the future. I must give credit to them for teaching me to be considerate, humble, and nice to everyone,” he explained.
