Andres Muhlach Follows in the Footsteps of His Showbiz Royalty Family

Actor Andres Muhlach ventures into acting and follows in the footsteps of his parents Charlene Gonzalez and Aga Muhlach as well as his twin sister Atasha Showbiz royalty Andres Muhlach aims to bring joy through his acting. Growing up in the entertainment industry, he now appreciates its impact on people and sees it as a means to connect with others.

“Basketball makes me smile these days because the sport is also our family’s way to bond, especially with my dad. There are times when I have to convince them to watch my favorite team, the Phoenix Suns, play,” he said.The charming Andres, who stands six-foot-two, has been playing the sport since childhood but admitted, “I’m not at a certain level to play professionally.”Andres is officially entering showbiz by signing a contract with Viva Artists Agency.

Andres Muhlach poses together with Viva Artists Agency executives Val Del Rosario, Veronique Del Rosario-Corpus, and Vincent Del Rosario “People often say I’m a nice person, which I owe to my parents who always stressed the importance of kindness. You never know what you can do for someone or what they can do for you in the future. I must give credit to them for teaching me to be considerate, humble, and nice to everyone,” he explained.

Andres Muhlach Acting Showbiz Family Basketball

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MlaStandard / 🏆 20. in PH

Philippines Latest News, Philippines Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Andres Muhlach makes TV appearance on 'Eat Bulaga'Andres Muhlach, the son of Aga Muhlach and Charlene Gonzalez, made a guest appearance on the TV show 'Eat Bulaga' and elicited excitement from host Ryzza Mae Dizon. He played during the 'Peraphy' segment and bantered with the hosts before the game.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

In Papa’s footstepsThe late Lope Sarreal Sr. is the only Filipino who wasn’t a fighter inducted in the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York.

Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Nograles: Modified work sked follows gov’t guidelinesDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

Hundreds join 160-kilometer Freedom March to commemorate Battle of BataanThe 'Freedom March' follows the trail of the actual historical route of the Death March

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

Amy Winehouse biopic ‘Back to Black’ a celebration, its makers sayThe biographical feature film follows Winehouse's rise to fame and portrays her relationships with her family and former husband Blake Fielder-Civil

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »

West Visayas university announces repeat of college entrance exams after leakageThe decision follows a controversial incident of questionnaire leakage during the state university's March 10 admission exams, which affected over 21,000 examinees

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »