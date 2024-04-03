Wike criticises PDP leaders in Rivers for supporting governor

Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), has criticised some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers for declaring support for Siminalayi Fubara, governor of the state.In October 2023, the state assembly started an impeachment plot against the governor. Speaking during an interactive session with some media executives in Abuja on Tuesday, Wike said the leaders of the PDP in Rivers are “political buccaneers”.

Last week, Uche Secondus, ex-national chairman of PDP, Abiye Sekibo, director-general of the party’s presidential campaign council in Rivers, Celestine Omehia, a former governorship aspirant and Austin Opara, an ex-lawmaker, declared support for Fubara and called on President Bola Tinubu to caution Wike. Reacting, Wike described Sekibo, Secondus, Omehia and Opara as “expired politicians” who are not worthy of being called “elder statesmen”

