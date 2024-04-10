Wife of Nigerian President Congratulates Super Falcons for Olympic Qualification

Wife of the President, Senator Olufemi Tinubu, has congratulated the Super Falcons for qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games . The Super Falcons held the Banyana Banyana of South Africa to a 0-0 draw in Pretoria on Tuesday night. Randy Waldrum's side booked their passage to Paris 2024 1-0 on aggregate. The nine-time African champions are making a return to the Olympics after a 16-year absence. Tinubu praised the players for their commitment and claimed the feat means a lot to the country.

She also charged the team to win gold medal in the women's football event at the Olympics. 'Congratulations our Super Falcons @NGSuper_Falcons,' Tinubu wrote on X. 'Ending a 16-year Olympic jinx is no small feat, and your perseverance and commitment have truly paid off. Your hard work, resilience, and team spirit have brought glory to Nigeria and inspired countless young girls across the country to pursue their dreams fearlessly. 'I am so proud of all your achievements. Your journey doesn't end here; it's just the beginning of an even greater adventure. 'Make Nigeria proud, Super Falcons! Bring home the gold! The Super Falcons are drawn in Group C with world champions Spain, Japan and Brazil. They will face Brazil in their opening fixture on July 25

Super Falcons Olympic Games Qualification Nigeria Women's Football Gold Medal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2024 Olympic Qualifiers: South Africa coach gears up for Super Falcons testBanyana Banyana of South Africa's head coach, Desiree Ellis is already looking ahead to her side's 2024 Olympic Games qualifying fixture against Nigeria. The African champions will battle the Super Falcons for a place at Paris 2024 next month.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

2024 Olympic Qualifier: Waldrum unveils squad for Super Falcons vs South AfricaSuper Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum has listed 22 players for his team's 2024 Olympic Games final-round qualifying tie against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa. Waldrum named regulars like goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, Asisat Oshoala, Ashleigh Plumptre, Osinachi Ohale and Rasheedat Ajibade in his squad.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Nigeria vs South Africa: Super Falcons stars arrive Abuja for crucial Olympic qualifierSouth Africa’s delegation, including 24 players, will land in Abuja on Monday evening

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

NFF Secretary General Urges Nigerians to Support Super Falcons in Olympic QualifierMohammed Sanusi, the Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Federation, has called on Nigerians to come out in large numbers to support the Super Falcons in their Olympic Games qualifier against South Africa.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Super Falcons to Face Banyana Banyana in Olympic Games QualifierThe Super Falcons of Nigeria are set to take on the Banyana Banyana of South Africa in a crucial Olympic Games qualifier. Both teams are aiming for a win to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Super Falcons Defeat South Africa in Olympic QualifiersThe Super Falcons of Nigeria secured a 1-0 victory against South Africa in the first leg of the final round of qualifiers for the women’s football event at the 2024 Olympics. Rasheedat Ajibade's penalty in the 43rd minute proved to be the winning goal.

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »