Ijaw Youth Council Calls for an End to Harassment and Arrests of Ijaw People

The Ijaw Youth Council , IYC , Worldwide, has called for an end to the harassment and arrests of Ijaw people across the country. Spokesman of IYC Worldwide, Amb Binebai Princewill, said in a statement in Yenagoa, said the IYC is demanding to know the whereabouts and offence of Amb. Chief Sobomabo Jackrich , who is a former Rivers State Governorship candidate in the last Governorship election in Rivers State and a critical stakeholder and leader in Ijaw nation.

It noted that in the last few months, Ijaw lands and her prominent leaders have been invaded, harrassed, arrested and embarrassed for whatever strange reasons by the military that the Ijaw people are yet to know. 'The attention of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has again been drawn to the incessant invasion, harrasmenent and arrest of Ijaw sons in the Nigerian State, particularly on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 3:30am in Osokun, Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, wherein a highly revered Ijaw leader, Amb. Chief Sobomabo Jackrich, popularly known as Egberipapa, was arrested and two of his men were killed in the process. “A point must be made known that the Ijaws are not second class fiddles in this country, we have sacrificed a lot towards the growth and development of this country and need not be treated as a conquered peopl

Ijaw Youth Council IYC Harassment Arrests Ijaw People Amb. Chief Sobomabo Jackrich Rivers State Invasion Leaders

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Reprisal: Ijaw Youth Council raises alarm over invasion, killing of 40 residentsThe aftermath of the recent killing of 17 Nigerian Army personnel took a disturbing twist yesterday, as the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) raised the alarm over an alleged invasion of Igbomotoru community in South Ijaw Local Council of Bayelsa State.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Okuama killings: Ijaw youth group tackles ex-minister over remark on oil pipelines securityNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

Ijaw youth group tackles ex-minister over 'oil pipeline security' remarkNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

IYC condemns killing of soldiers, reprisal in DeltaIjaw Youth Council (IYC) has criticised and condemned, in strong terms, the killing of soldiers on a peace mission to Okuoma, an Urhobo community in Ughelli South Council of Delta State.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Youth Council Faction Expresses Concern Over Political Impasse in Rivers StateA faction of the National Youth Council of Nigeria in Rivers State has expressed worry over the political impasse in the state, saying that the situation can create a loophole for the government not to be accountable to the people.

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

IYC says military invasion of Clark’s residence disrespectful, insult to IjawIjaw Youth Council (IYC) has described as reckless, disrespectful and a great insult to the Ijaw nation, Saturday’s invasion of the Kiagbodo, Delta State, the country home of Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark, by soldiers.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »