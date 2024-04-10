Ijaw Youth Council Calls for an End to Harassment and Arrests of Ijaw People

The Ijaw Youth Council , IYC , Worldwide, has called for an end to the harassment and arrests of Ijaw people across the country. Spokesman of IYC Worldwide, Amb Binebai Princewill, said in a statement in Yenagoa, said the IYC is demanding to know the whereabouts and offence of Amb. Chief Sobomabo Jackrich , who is a former Rivers State Governorship candidate in the last Governorship election in Rivers State and a critical stakeholder and leader in Ijaw nation.
It noted that in the last few months, Ijaw lands and her prominent leaders have been invaded, harrassed, arrested and embarrassed for whatever strange reasons by the military that the Ijaw people are yet to know. 'The attention of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide has again been drawn to the incessant invasion, harrasmenent and arrest of Ijaw sons in the Nigerian State, particularly on Monday, April 8, 2024, at 3:30am in Osokun, Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, wherein a highly revered Ijaw leader, Amb. Chief Sobomabo Jackrich, popularly known as Egberipapa, was arrested and two of his men were killed in the process. “A point must be made known that the Ijaws are not second class fiddles in this country, we have sacrificed a lot towards the growth and development of this country and need not be treated as a conquered peopl
Ijaw Youth Council IYC Harassment Arrests Ijaw People Amb. Chief Sobomabo Jackrich Rivers State Invasion Leaders
