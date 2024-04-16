Troops Arrest Gun Runner and Terrorists in Taraba and Benue States

troops deployed for counter- terrorism/counter-insurgency operations in Taraba and Benue states have arrested an alleged a gun runner , Mansir Mohammed, and two terrorists in Jalingo -the state capital and Takum Local Government Area.

A statement yesterday by the Army Spokesman, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the operation was conducted in collaboration with local vigilantes. A terrorism syndicate was arrested.The statement reads: “In Taraba State, troops, in collaboration with vigilantes, acted on intelligence to apprehend one Mansir Mohammed at Jalingo Motor Park, who has been reportedly involved in gun-running with terrorists.

