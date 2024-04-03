Troops Neutralize Extremists and Recover Arms in Taraba State

In a significant operation aimed at maintaining peace and security in Taraba State, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army have neutralized 5 violent extremists, foiled kidnapping attempts and recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition. The troops while acting on actionable intelligence on the plan of the extremists to kidnap some church members returning from church program in Wukari along Tor – Tse and Takum road acted decisively.

Troops of 93 Battalion deployed in Wukari swiftly swung into action and tactically lied in wait for the violent extremists and the Insurgents In the early hours of today 2 April 2024. The troops made contact with the extremist and engaged them in a fierce fun battle leading to the neutralization of 4 extremists and recovery of 2 AK 47 Rifles, 1 Pump Action Rifle and 2 AK 47 Magazine.Similarly, on 27 March 2024 troops while on Patrol around Chanchanji Ward of Takum Local Government Area came in contact with suspected violent extremist

Troops of the 6 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have neutralised five violent extremists, thwarted kidnapping attempts and recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition in Taraba State.

