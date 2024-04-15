Tekno Denies Rumours of Receiving N1bn Royalties from Kizz Daniel

A rumour has been circulating that Tekno claimed Kizz Daniel gave him royalties totaling more than N1bn for their collaboration on “ Buga .” Tekno responded by disputing these assertions and hurling curses at whoever released what he dismissed as a fake interview.

Owen wrote: “Thought as much cause buga only pulled streams on Boomplay and we all know Boomplay streams is chicken change.”

Tekno Kizz Daniel Royalties Collaboration Buga Fake News

