UN Chief Urges Maximum Restraint Amid Escalating Tensions in Middle East

Guterres, in a statement, urged maximum restraint by all parties and warned that neither the region nor the world could afford another war.
“I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East.Tensions have been ratcheting up in the region since Hamas’ deadly October 7 terror attack and mass hostage taking and Israel’s subsequent full-scale assault on the Gaza Strip, which has left thousands dead and pushed the population to the brink of starvation.
He strongly called upon all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid further escalation of tension in the region.
UN Secretary-General Iran Israel Drones Missiles Maximum Restraint Escalating Tensions Region-Wide Escalation Military Confrontations
Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Insecurity: Deploy More Troops To Zamfara, Gov. Lawal Urges Chief Of Defence StaffGovernor Lawal expressed concern over the resurgence of attacks in some parts of the state and that farmers are unable to go to farm.
Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »
Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »