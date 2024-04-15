UN Chief Urges Maximum Restraint Amid Escalating Tensions in Middle East

Guterres, in a statement, urged maximum restraint by all parties and warned that neither the region nor the world could afford another war.

“I urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid any action that could lead to major military confrontations on multiple fronts in the Middle East.Tensions have been ratcheting up in the region since Hamas’ deadly October 7 terror attack and mass hostage taking and Israel’s subsequent full-scale assault on the Gaza Strip, which has left thousands dead and pushed the population to the brink of starvation.

He strongly called upon all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid further escalation of tension in the region.

