Some govt workers falsify age till they’re above 70 years

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has decried cases of age falsification within the local government system in the state.

He stated these while receiving a delegation of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners who visited him on Wednesday in Abakaliki. “There is a lot of age falsification in the service, with some people falsifying their age till 70 years and above when they will no longer be productive.

“This is what we are trying to discourage by making sure that pensioners duly receive their entitlements,” he said. “The state government will engage auditors to audit accounts of local government areas in the state,” he said. headtopics.com

“They will consequently live longer and you will be appreciated with an award from the state council and the national body of the union,” he said.

