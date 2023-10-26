Otedola Inaugurated As Varsity Chancellor, Gifts N1m To 750 Students

He wrote: “Today, I was inaugurated as the Chancellor of Augustine University. I strongly believe in transforming establishments that I am associated with. Therefore, to commemorate my appointment and in recognition of the harsh economic situation in our country, I gave a gift of One Million to each of the Seven Hundred and Fifty Students.

“I hope this donation of Seven Hundred and Fifty Million Naira assists the plight of the parents of our students in this difficult time.”The university which was founded in 2015, appointed Otedola as it’s chancellor on April 7, 2022.

Speaking on his appointment, Nicholas Obayi, the institution's spokesperson, said the appointment is well deserved owing to Otedola's untiring philanthropic endeavours.

