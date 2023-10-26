Season 6 of the ever-loving Shade Corner is back with a bang and brand new Shady Brunch

'Shade Corner' is a platform where unapologetic humor meets candid discussions about contemporary topics. The show thrives on its witty and often sarcastic commentary, tackling everything from pop culture to social issues. With the arrival of the 5 new hosts, specially selected during our VJ Search, the upcoming season promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, with the hosts taking on new topics, trends, and viral sensations.

With the first episode premiering on the 25th of October, 2023 at 4pm, the new season can be streamed on Accelerate TV’s YouTube channel and also on the Accelerate Plus app. Fans can also binge watch other amazing African series and movies by subscribing to the Accelerate Plus app at a monthly subscription of 500 Naira only.

