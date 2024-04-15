Rumours about Ivy Ifeoma's involvement in Paul Okoye's divorce

In the past two years, rumours have circulated that she had been one of the reasons why Paul Okoye and his wife

Refuting the claims, Ivy Ifeoma further stated that she got into a relationship with a man who was very single, adding that when she got into the picture, they were already separated and divorced. She wrote: “I don’t have to do this at all, but I will cause I’ve never really said a word about it and it seems a lot of you are addicted to misinformation.“I met/got into a relationship with a very SINGLE man. I was nowhere in the picture when they got separated or divorced. nd I certainly do not have time to chase people from their houses Aburo kwanu m ogbanje. So my dear, yes, I sleep well at night.

Exposed!! Popular Abuja doctor revealed how men can naturally and permanently cure poor erection, quick ejaculation, small and shameful manhood without side effects. Even if you are hypertensive or diabetic . Stop the use of hard drugs for sex!! It kills! VERIFIED: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars with premium domains just like Americans, acquire for as low as $1200 and you profit $19000 . Click here to start./* real people should not fill this in and expect good things - do not remove this or risk form bot signups */

Ivy Ifeoma Paul Okoye Divorce Relationship Rumours

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Paul Okoye, ex-wife reunite to mark son’s 11th birthdayThe Nation Newspaper Paul Okoye, ex-wife reunite to mark son's 11th birthday

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Serie A: Okoye named Udinese February Player of the MonthMaduka Okoye has won the Udinese February Player of the Month award, DAILY POST reports. It's the first time the Nigeria international has won the award. Okoye was presented with the award before Udinese's Serie A clash against Torino on Saturday. The 23-year-old was recognised for his sterling displays for the Zebras during the month.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Naira mutilation: We all need to report ourselves to EFCCThe Nation Newspaper Naira mutilation: We all need to report ourselves to EFCC - Paulo Okoye

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Paul Erinne Foundation celebrates late General Tunde Idiagbon, former Chief of Staff in IlorinTwenty-five years after, the Paul Erinne Foundation has donated 1,000 bags of rice and scholarships to five indigenes of Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State capital to commemorate the death of General Tunde Idiagbon, former Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters. The scholarships, according to the Chairman of the foundation, Engr.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

EPL: Paul Merson names his favourite current Chelsea playerArsenal legend Paul Merson has divulged his current top pick among Chelsea's roster, singling out 21-year-old sensation Cole Palmer. When asked to name his current Chelsea player in a recent social media Q&A, Merson simply wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening: “Cole Palmer.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Cameroon, Ivory Coast: Primate Ayodele reveals candidates to unseat Paul Biya, Alassane OuattaraNigerian prophet and the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Tuesday revealed the candidates who can unseat the President of Cameroon, Paul Biya and the President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »