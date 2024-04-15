Arewa Progressive Forum disassociates from Northern Elders Forum's views on Tinubu's security approach

A group identified as Arewa Progressive Forum has disassociated itself from the recent views of the Northern Elders Forum against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 's approach to security in the region.

The group further supported Minister of State Defense, Bello Mohammed Matawalle over his mature response to the NEF outbursts against President Tinubu, saying, the people behind the claim were more interested in personal gains than the unity and survival of Nigeria. “Where were they when Zamfara Governor, Dauda Lawal was attacking his predecessor Bello Mohammed Matawalle over issues that could have been amicably resolved? The same with Umar Ganduje and Rabi’u Kwankwaso or Aliyu Wamakko and Bafarawa before going into a fight with Aminu Waziri Tambuwal?

“We are of the view that President Tinubu’s approach to the issues of security in the North so far, especially Northwest is one of the best compared to his immediate predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari’s approach.”Before flagging, please keep in mind that Disqus does not moderate communities. Your username will be shown to the moderator, so you should only flag this comment for one of the reasons listed above.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it is investigating more celebrities for abuse of the naira. EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale said this in a statement following the sentencing of popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky to six months imprisonment. READ ALSO: Naira abuse: Court sentences Bobrisky to six months in custody He…

Arewa Progressive Forum Northern Elders Forum Disassociation Security Approach Tinubu Regret 2023 Elections Security Challenges

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianNigeria / 🏆 1. in NG

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Arewa leader reacts to Tinubu’s decision on ransom payment, negotiation with terroristsA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

North can’t stop Tinubu in 2027, says Arewa Think TankThe Nation Newspaper North can't stop Tinubu in 2027, says Arewa Think Tank

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Arewa youths back Tinubu’s developmental programmesThe Nation Newspaper Arewa youths back Tinubu's developmental programmes

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Arewa youths, ThinkTank back TinubuThe Nation Newspaper Arewa youths, ThinkTank back Tinubu

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Tinubu, grand master of progressive politics, says Speaker AbbasThe Nation Newspaper Tinubu, grand master of progressive politics, says Speaker Abbas

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Lagos’ ‘progressive politics’: Intrigues of banning, unbanning justice forum, mandate groupLess than four years after the two major political groups – Justice Forum and Mandate Movement Group – within the All Progressives

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »