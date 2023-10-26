Olympiacos End West Ham’s 18-match Unbeaten Run In Europa League

West Ham, which had become the first English side to go 17 consecutive European matches unbeaten, conceded two first-half goals to halt their perfect start to this season campaign.

David Moyes, who led his side to the Europa Conference League title last season, made seven changes for their Europa League Group A clash in the Greek capital.But his selection backfired as a soft goal from Olympiacos captain Kostas Fortounis and an own goal from stand-in Hammers skipper Angelo Ogbonna brought their undefeated run to a halt despite Lucas Paqueta’s late reply.

A hostile reception for West Ham was guaranteed at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, with Olympiacos even issuing a warning to their supporters not to throw missiles or target players with laser pens.That plea came after their match against fierce rivals Panathinaikos on Sunday had to be abandoned when a visiting player was hit by a firework hurled from the crowd. headtopics.com

With tensions high in Athens – Panathinaikos were also playing at home a few miles away – around 1,600 West Ham fans were bussed in from the city centre to the ground under a police escort to avoid any potential trouble.

The local 'ultras' did not disappoint, with a huge banner reading "tonight you dine in hell" welcoming the visitors on to the pitch amid a cauldron of noise.

