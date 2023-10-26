Court Declares Proscription Of IPOB Unconstitutional

The ruling followed a suit brought before the court by the IPOB legal team led by Aloy Ejimakor, challenging the 2017 proscription of IPOB and its designation as a terror organisation.

Justice Onovo, while delivering judgment on the suit marked E/20/2023, declared that “the practical application of the Terrorism Prevention Act and the executive or administrative action of the Respondents (South-East Governors Forum and the Federal Government) which directly led to the proscription of IPOB and its listing as a terrorist group” was unconstitutional.

He said: “Today, I led a team of lawyers to a landmark victory before the High Court of Enugu State in SUIT NO: E/20/2023 filed in January 2023 against the Southeast Governors’ Forum and the FG (Respondents) for their collective executive actions (in 2017) that led to the proscription of IPOB and declaring it a terrorist group in contravention of Section 42 of the Constitution which prohibits discrimination based on ethnicity. headtopics.com

“Ordered the Respondents, jointly or severally, to issue official Letter(s) of Apology to the Applicant (MAZI NNAMDI KANU) for the infringement of his said fundamental rights; and publication of said Letter(s) of Apology in three (3) national dailies.

“Ordered the Respondents to, jointly or severally, pay the sum of N8,000,000,000.00 (Eight Billion Naira) to the Applicant (MAZI NNAMDI KANU), being monetary damages claimed by the Applicant against the Respondents jointly and severally for the physical, mental, emotional, psychological, property and other damages suffered by the Applicant as a result of the infringements of his fundamental rights by the Respondents. headtopics.com

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

BREAKING: High Court declares IPOB proscription Illegal, Orders FG, SE Governors to Apologise to KanuA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Court nullifies Nigerian government’s proscription of IPOBThe court declared that self-determination was not a crime, and therefore, cannot be used as a basis to arrest, detain and prosecute Nnamdi Kanu. Read more ⮕

Breaking: Proscription, designation of IPOB as terror organisation, unconstitutionalA High Court sitting in Enugu, Thursday, declared as unconstitutional, the proscription and designation of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as a terrorist organization by the Federal Government and the South East Governors. Read more ⮕

IPOB: Court orders Southeast govs to pay Nnamdi Kanu N8bn compensationAn Enugu High Court has ordered the Southeast governors to pay Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, N8 billion as compensation. Justice A.O. Onovo ruled that the sum was compensation for infringing on Kanu's fundamental human rights. Read more ⮕

Supreme Court judgement: We‘ll be victorious tomorrow – Labour Party declaresLabour Party has expressed confidence that tomorrow's Supreme Court judgement would be in its favour. Read more ⮕

BREAKING: We‘ll be Victorious Tomorrow – Labour Party Declares Ahead of Supreme Court JudgmentA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕