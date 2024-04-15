Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lauds Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road Project

The Chidi Ibeh faction of the apex Igbo socio-cultural institution, Ohanaeze Ndigbo , yesterday, lauded the 700-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project estimated to cost N15trn.The Chidi Ibeh faction of the apex Igbo socio-cultural institution, Ohanaeze Ndigbo , yesterday, lauded the 700-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project estimated to cost N15trn.

In the statement titled, 'Lagos-Calabar coastal road and the political calculus,' Ohanaeze said that having analysed the intricate processes underpinning the inception of the 700km coastal Lagos-Calabar route, it was convinced that the project would be a big plus for Nigerians. "As Nigerians and, more specifically, Ndigbo, bear witness to the unfolding drama, questions abound regarding the coastal superhighway that promises manifold economic benefits for poor Nigerians. Yet, paradoxically, this initiative has metamorphosed into a nightmare for opposition politicians, casting a shadow, especially over Atiku Abubakar's political ambitions.

