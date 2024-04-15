Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lauds Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road Project

The Chidi Ibeh faction of the apex Igbo socio-cultural institution, Ohanaeze Ndigbo , yesterday, lauded the 700-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project estimated to cost N15trn.The Chidi Ibeh faction of the apex Igbo socio-cultural institution, Ohanaeze Ndigbo , yesterday, lauded the 700-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project estimated to cost N15trn.
In the statement titled, ‘Lagos-Calabar coastal road and the political calculus,’ Ohanaeze said that having analysed the intricate processes underpinning the inception of the 700km coastal Lagos-Calabar route, it was convinced that the project would be a big plus for Nigerians. “As Nigerians and, more specifically, Ndigbo, bear witness to the unfolding drama, questions abound regarding the coastal superhighway that promises manifold economic benefits for poor Nigerians. Yet, paradoxically, this initiative has metamorphosed into a nightmare for opposition politicians, casting a shadow, especially over Atiku Abubakar’s political ambitions.Before flagging, please keep in mind that Disqus does not moderate communities.
Structural engineers, under the aegis of the Nigerian Institution of Structural Engineers , have lamented the increasing infrastructural collapses in the country.A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to ensure the downward review of the current pump price of Automotive Gas Oil, popularly called , being produced by Dangote Petroleum Refinery.
Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road Economic Development Nigerians
Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »